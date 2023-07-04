AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of AZN opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.