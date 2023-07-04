AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. 16,349,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

