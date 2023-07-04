ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Declares Dividend of $0.08

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOJO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

