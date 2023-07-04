Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) versus Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Financial Review

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Crescent Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.57 $96.67 million $5.46 1.91

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

64.7% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Crescent Energy 7.92% 65.47% 8.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atlas Energy Group and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33

Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.30%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Atlas Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

