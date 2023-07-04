Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies’ (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 5th. Atmus Filtration Technologies had issued 14,124,409 shares in its IPO on May 26th. The total size of the offering was $275,425,976 based on an initial share price of $19.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE:ATMU opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $23.78.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

