AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,972 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $62,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,137 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.09.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

