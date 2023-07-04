AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 17,533 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for 1.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 1.69% of Masco worth $189,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $57.93.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,682. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.