AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 44,989 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Western Digital worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 121.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 114,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

