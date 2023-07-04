AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.18% of Gartner worth $45,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Gartner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Activity

Gartner Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $347.18 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.05 and a twelve month high of $363.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.37.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.