AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of VeriSign worth $103,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $222.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.65. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $166.81 and a one year high of $229.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,313,693.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,770 shares of company stock worth $9,849,723. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

