AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $36.17 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $36,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.95 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

