AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $74.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,371 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of Kroger worth $74,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock worth $3,694,571. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

