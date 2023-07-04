AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $79.99 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 718,861 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of HP worth $79,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HP by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,284.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

