AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480,864 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.82% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $251,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

