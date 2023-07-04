AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 143,782 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,782 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $126,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

