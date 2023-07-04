AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 174,728 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,728 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.30% of CF Industries worth $42,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $37,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.