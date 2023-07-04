AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 68,806 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,806 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $179,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $325.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.82 and a 12 month high of $327.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.75.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

