Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $29,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $218.73 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

