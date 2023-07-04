AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $92,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,061 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,485.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,529.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,489.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

