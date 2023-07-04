Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.57 billion and $144.91 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $13.23 or 0.00042612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00031651 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,364,655 coins and its circulating supply is 345,645,205 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

