Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 147000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avidian Gold Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.