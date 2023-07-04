Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) vs. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Head-To-Head Survey

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Pulse Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.27 million 0.94 -$17.62 million ($3.12) -0.23 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 357.58 -$58.51 million ($1.44) -4.62

Avinger has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avinger and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -207.02% -530.21% -68.66% Pulse Biosciences N/A -1,185.19% -71.59%

Risk & Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avinger beats Pulse Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, including Ocelot and Tigereye, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

