Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Hits $737.70 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $6.18 or 0.00020030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $737.70 million and $38.96 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,173,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.33199299 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $51,604,366.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

