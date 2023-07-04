Axie Infinity Hits Market Cap of $738.52 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $738.52 million and $37.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00020094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,818.89 or 1.00022747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,173,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.33199299 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $51,604,366.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

