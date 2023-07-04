Axie Infinity Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $740.18 million and approximately $30.88 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.21 or 0.00020112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,862.19 or 1.00031802 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

