B. Riley Cuts Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $11.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altus Power presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Altus Power has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Equities analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 25,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300,849.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,859,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300,849.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,925 and have sold 275,000 shares valued at $1,497,500. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altus Power by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Altus Power by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altus Power by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,698,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 780,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

