B. Riley Upgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $214.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $247.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.10.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $169.55 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $152.15 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,387,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after acquiring an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.