Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 33,347 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.10% of Regency Centers worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,393,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,916,000 after buying an additional 885,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ REG traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.