Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $17.98 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $310.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average is $280.79. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

