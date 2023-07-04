Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Trading Up 2.1 %

PYPL stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,617,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,979,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.