Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $7.18 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after buying an additional 231,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,597,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

DOV traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

