Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $765,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MTD traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,312.14. 68,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,379. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,357.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1,451.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

