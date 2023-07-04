Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 1,666,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,728. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

