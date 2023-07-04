Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 3,663 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 484,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after purchasing an additional 57,303 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

ZTS traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.23. 742,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

