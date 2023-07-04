Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,980 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,859 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.05 on Tuesday, hitting $279.82. 119,685,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,533,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.10. The firm has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

