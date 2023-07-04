Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.44. 414,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,274. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.75. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

