Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 318 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. CTC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,363. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

