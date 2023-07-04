Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $205,000. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.04. 951,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

