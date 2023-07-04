Band Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.15 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $165.79 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00004234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,033,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,233,372 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

