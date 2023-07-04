Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

BYN opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Banyan Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,448,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banyan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 183,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Banyan Acquisition by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Banyan Acquisition Company Profile

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

