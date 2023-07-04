Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 210,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 79,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPV remained flat at $12.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 22,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,052. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

About Barings Participation Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

