BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $196.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $335.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.29. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total transaction of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $201,567.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,703,864 shares of company stock valued at $558,397,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.