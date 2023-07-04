Benchmark Lowers Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $5.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

CLNN opened at $0.87 on Friday. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,841,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,414 in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clene by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

