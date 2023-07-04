Bend DAO (BEND) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $43.43 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and approximately $246,185.89 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

