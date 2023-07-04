Bender Robert & Associates Purchases Shares of 68,600 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $250,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,445 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 130,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 84,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

