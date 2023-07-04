Bender Robert & Associates Sells 648 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 6.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after purchasing an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after purchasing an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,824,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $379.41 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

