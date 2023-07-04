Biconomy (BICO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.08 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $156.08 million and $3.74 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Biconomy has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Biconomy Profile
Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,856,172 tokens. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Biconomy Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
