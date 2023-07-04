Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $599.04 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $30,846.49 on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $599.04 billion and $12.04 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.85 or 0.00894215 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00141265 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019841 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,420,168 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
