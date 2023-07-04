BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 150,861 Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 3.49% of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 5,323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $316,000.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FGRO opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.