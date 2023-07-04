BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,420 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,420 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,099 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,843 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,594 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,781. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 68.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,619,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 66,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $299,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,619,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares in the company, valued at $390,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,388 shares of company stock worth $877,022. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

